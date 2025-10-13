Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inland Revenue cracks down on overdue tax bills: IRD makes phone calls to claim GST, employer tax

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has begun calling people with more than $1000 worth of tax debt. Photo / Janna Dixon

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has begun calling people with more than $1000 worth of tax debt. Photo / Janna Dixon

Inland Revenue is chasing overdue tax bills and has started phoning people to tell them “ignoring debt will only make things worse”.

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) began calling people with more than $1000 worth of tax debt, between six months and five years old, last Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save