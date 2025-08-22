Ingrid Nason, 33, has been reported missing from the Three Kings area.

Ingrid Nason: Police issue plea to help find missing woman last seen in Three Kings area

Ingrid Nason, 33, has been reported missing from the Three Kings area.

A desperate plea has been issued to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Auckland.

Ingrid Nason, 33, was last seen in the the Three Kings area on August 15.

Police and Ingrid’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

She is described as between 165-170cms tall with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you have seen her or have information that might help us find her, please call 111 and quote reference number 250817/7487.