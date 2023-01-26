‘Incredibly shaken’: Wellington man beaten in carjacking

Police have issued a public appeal for sightings of the vehicle involved. Photo / NZ Police

A Wellington man is struggling to return to work after being beaten in a carjacking by someone he offered a ride to.

The 43-year-old is incredibly shaken and distressed by the incident that occurred on January 14. The man had spent the day with two friends and was visiting one of their acquaintances at a house in Porirua.

At the home, a fourth man who was not known to the victim or his friends, asked if he could catch a ride with them.

“None of us knew him but he seemed nice enough. He just seemed nice, normal. And then he completely changed,” the victim told the Herald.

The men were travelling near Ngauranga Gorge when the hitchhiker asked to pull over for a toilet stop.

When the offender got out of the car, all hell broke loose.

According to the victim, the man attacked his friend in the driver’s seat, pulling him out of the vehicle and punching him repeatedly. Terrified, the victim tried to grab the key fob and lock the offender out, but there was no time.

“He came in through the back of the car and started bashing me.”

Police confirmed they are investigating an assault and robbery in Ngauranga Gorge. They have also issued a public appeal for sightings of the vehicle involved.

One of the victim’s friend’s managed to flee for help and the other, who had been sitting in the driver’s seat, was knocked unconscious.

“I was kind of the last man standing,” the victim said.

The offender then got in the driver’s seat of the car and sped off towards Petone, with the frightened victim in the back seat of the car. After driving at top speed along the motorway, the offender ditched the victim, dumping him at a fuel station beside State Highway 2.

“He stopped and just chucked me out and drove off.”

The victim called the police, who picked him up and drove him back to Petone.

The man said the incident left him with a fractured jaw, facial injuries and trauma. He was off work for a week and returned today but told the Herald he’s found it very difficult.

“I just came back in today and I don’t think I can make it ... I’m just so shaken up.”

Detective senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said after all the victims were out of the car, the offender continued driving on to Petone.

He then turned around to head south along State Highway 2, onto State Highway 1, and then was last seen on Transmission Gully, he said.

The offender has an olive complexion, is around 5′10–6ft tall, of a muscular build, and about 30 years old, Leitch said.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the vehicle the offender drove off with - a red 2007 BMW station wagon with the registration LMZ124.

“If anyone has seen this vehicle after 3pm on 14 January or has information that may assist our enquiries please contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’,” Leitch said.

People should reference file number 230115/6176.



