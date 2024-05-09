Gisborne District Council where councillors have voted for the status quo on workshops.

Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder says he was elected on a platform of seeking greater transparency when he voted against his colleagues on having workshops open to the public.

He was the only councillor to vote against a recommendation workshops are not meetings of the council and that public notice of a workshop is not required under existing standing orders.

The workshop situation will remain as voted until the Gisborne District Council receives local government standing orders guidance, including legal advice from law firm Simpson Grierson, in June or July.

Other options before councillors include advertising the workshops only; releasing minutes and briefings with meetings open to observers only with a summary published on the council’s workshop; meetings open to observers, with a published summary, advertising in the paper and livestreaming.

Councillors, sitting at Potaka Marae, received a staff report presenting options for increasing the transparency of council workshops after an investigation by the Ombudsman into local body workshops and meetings across New Zealand.

Many councillors said the workshops allowed them the “space” to develop their understanding of complex issues, speak freely, develop their views, and allow outside parties to present information.

Alder said he was shocked by the councillors’ decision.

Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder is dismayed councillors are not showing stronger support for the Ombudsman's call for greater transparency at council workshops throughout the country.

The Ombudsman had written “be brave enough to show your mistakes”, Alder said.

It was all right to make a mistake or to say something silly.

“We wonder why our rangatahi did not engage . . . because they don’t understand the process.”

He hoped councillors would move to the fourth option (workshop open to observers, with a published summary, advertising in the paper and livestreaming) shortly, “if not today”.

Councillor Andy Cranston said councillors needed to be able to go into decision-making meetings with a different view from a workshop instead of “being backed into a corner” of having their workshop view “on the front page”.

Councillor Rawinia Parata said she was supportive of the premise of greater transparency.

But workshops were a time to ask challenging questions and be open to the fact councillors might not understand the issue.

“We need a certain level of comfort.”

Councillor Rhonda Tibble said the public had to understand no decisions were made at workshops.

Councillor Debbie Gregory said any “silly comment” made in a workshop could appear in the media and not reflect well on council.

Councillor Josh Wharehinga said looking forward to hearing back from Local Government NZ.

He had heard nothing to persuade him to vote for option four.

Councillor Teddy Thompson said he was of two minds but he liked the safe space of workshops where he could “throw ideas out there without being hit with it”.

He had faith in Local Government NZ

Councillor Tony Robinson voted with other councillors but said the council should be aspiring to achieve the fourth option.

The council should be open “every step of the way”.

“I am not afraid to sit at any workshop and say something stupid.”

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said workshops gave councillors opportunity to ask questions so they could make the best decisions they could.

Nothing was being hidden from the public, she said.



