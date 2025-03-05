Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Increased police presence to monitor South Auckland’s Papakura after reports of planned brawl between schools

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

An increased police presence will be monitoring the South Auckland suburb of Papakura this afternoon following social media reports of a planned “big fight” between two schools.

An anonymous post to social media yesterday said there were plans for a mass brawl between Papakura High School and Manurewa High School after school on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to warn everyone ... Apparently some of the kids were outside Papakura High at lunchtime today, but they got told it was meant to be tomorrow so they said they will be there tomorrow,” the post on Tuesday read.

“Please report to [the] school and police to keep the kids safe,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Let the police know! These days they take weapons to a fight some kid may lose their life,” another said.

A police spokesperson confirmed it was aware of posts on social media discussing the topic.

“Police will have some staff in the area to monitor. Police have been aware of discussion about such an event but there has been no firm information,” police said.

Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs told the Herald the school was aware of a post circulating on social media and had implemented a number of steps as a result.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“[We have] advised Manurewa High School of the post. They will be sending staff after school to Papakura,” Craggs said.

He said the school had notified police of the post and suggested possible locations for officers to patrol.

“[We have] notified our pastoral teams. We will have a strong staff presence to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Craggs said the school received notifications of this nature “from time to time”.

“In almost all incidents, staff presence and liaison with police can manage the situation and ensure that nothing happens. Our students generally comply with and respect staff instructions outside of school.”

Manurewa High School has been approached for comment.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand