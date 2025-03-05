“Let the police know! These days they take weapons to a fight some kid may lose their life,” another said.

A police spokesperson confirmed it was aware of posts on social media discussing the topic.

“Police will have some staff in the area to monitor. Police have been aware of discussion about such an event but there has been no firm information,” police said.

Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs told the Herald the school was aware of a post circulating on social media and had implemented a number of steps as a result.

“[We have] advised Manurewa High School of the post. They will be sending staff after school to Papakura,” Craggs said.

He said the school had notified police of the post and suggested possible locations for officers to patrol.

“[We have] notified our pastoral teams. We will have a strong staff presence to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Craggs said the school received notifications of this nature “from time to time”.

“In almost all incidents, staff presence and liaison with police can manage the situation and ensure that nothing happens. Our students generally comply with and respect staff instructions outside of school.”

Manurewa High School has been approached for comment.