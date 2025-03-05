An increased police presence will be monitoring the South Auckland suburb of Papakura this afternoon following social media reports of a planned “big fight” between two schools.
An anonymous post to social media yesterday said there were plans for a mass brawl between Papakura High School and Manurewa High School after school on Wednesday.
“I just wanted to warn everyone ... Apparently some of the kids were outside Papakura High at lunchtime today, but they got told it was meant to be tomorrow so they said they will be there tomorrow,” the post on Tuesday read.
“Please report to [the] school and police to keep the kids safe,” one commenter wrote.