Increase in unlicensed dirt bike riders leads to police warning

Police have seen an increase in unlicensed riders on unregistered dirt bikes, without helmets or protective clothing, in recent weeks across Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Unlicensed dirt bike riders who speed in public areas without helmets are putting their lives at risk, police warn.

Police have seen an increase in unlicensed riders on unregistered dirt bikes, without helmets or protective clothing, in recent weeks across Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Senior sergeant Megan Te Aho said riders must have a licence if they wanted to ride in public spaces.

“Riders are frequently found travelling on roads and footpaths at excessive speeds throughout Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne and frequently fail to stop for police when signalled to do so.

“This is very unsafe and can lead to a fatal crash.”

Police will be stopping and forbidding these riders from using their bikes until they obtain a motorbike driver’s licence, she said.

Riders should also stay away from public areas.

The infringement fine for riding in public spaces such as parks, reserves and footpaths is $150.

Police intend enforcing the law and would impound motorbikes if riders continued. This could lead to a driving while forbidden charge in court, senior sergeant Te Aho said.

Police were also appealing to parents to stop their children riding dirt bikes around the streets.

“Unless you have a driver’s licence, please only ride your bike on farmland and purpose-built dirt bike tracks such as the Awakaponga Motocross Track at Manawahe.”

- RNZ