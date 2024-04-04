Participants Nataliya (left), Steph E and Elliot showcased their new music at Auckland's To the Front programme in 2021.

A new and inclusive music programme for youth is coming to Hamilton in the July school holiday.

To the Front Kirikiriroa encourages young women, trans, intersex, takatāpui, queer and gender-diverse youth to embrace their creativity in a supportive space.

It will run from July 15-19, at Wintec Te Pūkenga School of Media Arts, Music, and Performing Arts department.

The programme includes daily instrument practices where the attendees form bands and practise to perform a live showcase on the final day.

Attendees will also participate in group workshops such as stagecraft, recording audio, music videos, DIY merchandise and zine making.

To the Front is a programme run by Girls Rock Aotearoa, a New Zealand youth organisation that was established in 2018 to offer holiday programmes for young women, trans, intersex, takatāpui, queer and gender-diverse youth where music is the medium to build confidence.

Auckland, Palmerston North and Wellington already have To the Front programmes. The Hamilton programme in July year is going to be the city’s first.

Local musician, audio engineer and leader of the Kirikiriroa team Lora Thompson is looking forward to the event.

“We’ve had some really incredible feedback about how excited people are that To The Front is coming to Hamilton, and how many artists, event organisers and local businesses are keen to support the cause.”

The Hamilton team have also launched a fundraising raffle, and the prizewinners will be drawn in June.

Applications for programme participants, mentors, staff and volunteers are now open. More information can be found on the Girls Rock Aotearoa website.

