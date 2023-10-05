A crackdown on the country's water supplies is put in place, victims from yesterday's dairy attack remain in hospital and Ruapehu National Park is one step closer to getting a name change. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a potential bomb threat at Queenstown Airport.

Passengers have all been marshalled into the far carpark at the airport with police outside the main terminal.

The Herald has been told they haven’t been given reason for evacuation but suspect a bomb threat.





Queenstown Airport activated its emergency security protocols this morning at approximately 08.40am in response to a potential bomb alert.

“Emergency services were called and the airport terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while the situation is being investigated by NZ Police and Aviation Security,” said a spokesperson.

“Airport staff are working with airlines to ensure the safety of all passengers.

“All inbound aircraft have been diverted. All passengers due to depart Queenstown today, and those expecting to meet incoming flights, are asked not to come to the airport until advised otherwise.

“We will provide updates on Queenstown Airport’s Facebook page.”

Police are on scene at Queenstown Airport.

Passengers have spoken about the scene.

“We arrived to catch our flight and, as we got here, we were told that the whole of the airport was being evacuated,” one passenger told NZME.

“So we sort of started standing on the nearest car park to the terminal building - and there were more and more people pouring out of the building, including all the employees.

“A couple of incoming flights had also been pushed straight through, but they weren’t allowed to collect luggage or anything.

“So we’ve now got a situation where we there must be several hundred people all marshalled in the furthest car park away from the terminal building.”

The passenger said no one has told him anything about the evacuation.

There were no fire crews at the site but police and ambulance were attending.

“At this stage we have no idea what it’s all about,” the passenger said.

“It’s really weird.

“Nobody really knows what’s going on apart from the fact we’re just being pushed further and further away from the terminal ... there’s still people in the control tower but no planes are landing.

“Everybody is completely at a loss.”

The Herald is aware of at least one flight being diverted. It had left Christchruch and was due to land at Queenstown but has been sent back.

