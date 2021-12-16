In the Loop: Afghanistan, anti-vaxxers, and #FreeBritney: Looking back on 2021's biggest stories

US soldiers try to control the crowds outside Kabul's airport earlier this year. Photo / AP

US soldiers try to control the crowds outside Kabul's airport earlier this year. Photo / AP

From the fall of Afghanistan to Britney Spears' freedom from her conservatorship, a mix of news stories have dominated headlines across 2021.

The NZ Herald podcast In the Loop is signing off for the year by looking back at some of the major news stories from the year.

While there has been plenty to discuss around Covid-19, hosts Rosie Gordon and Katie Harris look at the rise of the anti-vaxx, anti-mandate movement through New Zealand, talking with Wellington-based reporter Jack Crossland who has covered several of the large protests throughout the capital.

Freedom & Rights Coalition protesters on Parliament's lawn, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald journalist Kurt Bayer also shares his view on the fall of Afghanistan and the evacuation of New Zealand personnel and allies, after the Taliban swarmed Kabul in late August when the United States ended their mission in the Middle East country.

They also talk with Local Democracy Reporter Felix Desmarais about the changes made to the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill in Parliament making it easier for people to change their gender identity.

And in the world of entertainment, the whole world was talking about the saga of Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship. From dramatic documentaries to emotional court testimony, NZ Herald entertainment reporter Lydia Burgham details the saga that shocked everyone.

Plus, they look back on a shocking terror attack in Auckland, a cancer diagnosis for a popular Government minister, and public mental health battles for two young athletes.

In the Loop is a NZ Herald podcast.

In the Loop is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes come out every Friday morning.

You can find more New Zealand Herald podcasts at nzherald.co.nz/podcasts or on iHeartRadio.