In pictures: Trucks, heat and hard mahi for Flaxmere students and staff

Heavy haulage at the Te Vaka Māia longest day challenge. Photo / Connull Lang

A gruelling 30-kilometre journey saw Flaxmere College students, staff and local police greeted with toots, waves and cheers as they smashed out the Te Vaka Māia longest day challenge for a third year on Saturday.

Formally known as Cactus, the Te Vaka Māia programme is a physical and mental training development course that runs for eight weeks, three mornings a week, starting at 6.30am.

It concludes with the longest day challenge, described as the ultimate mental and physical challenge.

The annual challenge pushed committed participants to their limits. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Vaka Māia was open to students from Years 9 through 13 and their teachers.

This year, the group carried heavy equipment and even hauled a truck by hand using ropes along the streets of Hastings.

Hard mahi is rewarded with smiles after an intense day on the 30km course. Photo / Paul Taylor