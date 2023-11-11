Robbie Williams entertaining at the Mission Concert.

Thirty-three years after he embarked on a music career, having spent nearly 26 of those as a solo act, and almost 31 years since the first Mission Concert in 1993, close to 25,000 people flooded the estate paddock on Saturday to see Robbie Williams.

And boy, did he put on a show. Social media is today lit up with comments such as “best Mission show ever”, and “100/10. Great singing, great banter and a world-class entertainer.”

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the entertainment.

Robbie fans dressed as angels.

Hawke’s Bay musician Stretch, accompanied by Paula Sugden, welcomed a group of kapa haka students from Port Ahuriri on to the stage at the Mission Concert. The girls sang two waiata with Stretch.

Robbie Williams on stage at the Mission Concert on Saturday night.

Thousands of people found a spot to watch the concert.

Danica Bryant was one of the opening acts for Robbie Williams.