In pictures: Junior Hawke’s Bay chess champions battle it out for top spot

Clinton Eruo, a Year 8 student from St Joseph's School Wairoa, practicing for his B-grade reserve matches at the Hawke's Bay Districts Interschool Teams Chess Tournament at the Hastings Sports Centre on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hundreds of eager young chess afficionados from schools across Hawke’s Bay took to chequered boards at the Hastings Sports Centre for a battle of intense skill and concentration.

The Hawke’s Bay Districts Interschool (Primary, Intermediate and Secondary) Teams Chess Tournament saw 64 teams pack the venue on Friday in a bid to win their perspective A or B categories.

Now in its 44th year, the tournament is an event put on with collaboration between the Hastings Sports Centre, Hastings District Council and the Hawke’s Bay Chess Club.

“It was very successful. We had a really good turnout,” Hawke’s Bay Chess Club president Mike Earle said.

“Mention should be made of both Nūhaka School and St Joseph’s School Wairoa, who travelled all the way down. That was fantastic.”

Napier Boys’ High School clinched the Secondary A title and Karamu High took out the Secondary B title.

In the intermediate categories, the A-group winners were Napier Intermediate, and the B-group winners were Havelock North Intermediate.

Due to the high number of entries, there was only an A category for primary schools, which was won by Henry Hill School.

The winners of the A categories will now be able to take on competitors from across the country at the National Interschool Finals in Auckland at the end of September.

The Hawke's Bay Districts Interschool Teams Chess Tournament saw the Hastings Sports Centre packed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Carter Drake, a Year 11 student at Central Hawke's Bay College, with Hawke's Bay Chess Club president Mike Earle. Photo / Warren Buckland