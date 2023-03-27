Snow in West Otago. Photo / Elliot Hancox

Snow is falling in Canterbury and Otago as a chilly autumnal blast sweeps up the country, bringing freezing temperatures and gales to central and southern New Zealand.

A road snowfall warning has been issued for the middle of the North Island as the snow starts to fall across parts of the south. MetService has issued a Road Snowfall Warning for the Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass as a cold front begins to kick in across the South Island.

The cold snap is expected to reach the central North Island tonight - with the Desert Rd warning issued from 1am to 8am tomorrow.

Parts of Otago and Canterbury are now under a light coating of snow with flurries expected this morning and heavy snow falling in higher alpine regions.

Snow in West Otago. Photo / Elliot Hancox

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald the cold front is moving across the South Island from Monday and into Wednesday.

”That’s both day-time temperatures, as well as overnight temperatures. We also see it in terms of possible snowfall, we’re expecting snowfalls at least in the mountainous areas but also in the lower and sort of eastern parts of the South Island we could see the snow level going down to about 400 to 700 metres, which is the first snowfall of the year reaching those levels.”

Snow settling in Naseby. Photo / Deane Cameron

As well as this, Makgabutlane said there will be a “sharp southerly change” and strong winds along the eastern coastline.

Snow settling in Naseby. Photo / Deane Cameron

A heavy snow watch is in place for the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago from Queenstown to Alexandra.

Snow flurries are expected down to 600m with heavy snow falling above 800m.

”Not quite reaching lake level in Queenstown, but for areas that are a little bit more elevated than that we could see snow reaching those areas,” said Makgabutlane.

The North Island isn’t immune from the chilly weather, and Makgabutlane said from about midday today Wellington could see that southerly change come through.

Snow falling at Porters Pass, Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

This wind will be ushering in cooler temperatures, which the bulk of the North Island will see on Wednesday.

”We only have a maximum of about 12 degrees for Wellington city, elsewhere we see maximums in the region of about 15.

Snow falling at Porters Pass, Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

”We also see those overnight temperatures Wednesday night to Thursday for the North Island starting to drop down to those lower single digits and even below freezing. We see places like Taumarunui overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning at a minimum of one degree that will very likely be the coldest minimum of the year so far.”