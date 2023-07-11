In pictures: Festive atmosphere as Football Ferns triumph over Vietnam

Fans of the Vietnam women's national football team packed into McLean Park on Monday night to cheer on their team. Photo / Paul Taylor

Over 6000 football fans packed into McLean Park in Napier on Monday night to watch New Zealand’s Football Ferns triumph over Vietnam before both teams begin their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaigns.

An all-ages crowd turned out to support both teams, with Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy deeming it a “fantastic” event.

“The crowd were extremely well-behaved, they were just there to enjoy the game,” he said.

“They were really enthusiastic and a really family-friendly sort of crowd.”

Murphy said many people were getting into the Fifa spirit when supporting the teams, with the away fans adding some spark to the proceedings.

“The Vietnamese supporters brought some colour and a big drum. They were absolutely enjoying the occasion.”

The Football Ferns played their part with the fans too - winning 2-0, for starters, before doing a scheduled meet-and-greet with young fans at the Sound Shell’s Unity Pitch on Tuesday afternoon.