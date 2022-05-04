Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head: Women's health - Whaiora's postnatal depression battle and six-month wait for care

4 minutes to read
Whaiora Patrick, 26, has severe postnatal depression yet maternal mental health authorities say she is not critical enough to qualify for funded care. Video / Andrew Warner

Whaiora Patrick, 26, has severe postnatal depression yet maternal mental health authorities say she is not critical enough to qualify for funded care. Video / Andrew Warner

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

In Her Head is a Herald campaign for better women's health services. Health reporter Emma Russell investigates what's wrong with our current system and talks to wāhine who have been made to feel their serious

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.