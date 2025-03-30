On February 24, a New Zealand Consulate General for Pakistan staff member emailed the Pakistan Squash Federation to clarify the event details and the organiser’s credibility.

“Kindly revert to us as soon as possible because the players and supporting staff are supposed to arrive in New Zealand by March 3,” the email said.

When the federation approached the director-general, the man who had signed the sponsorship letter had not been in the position since November 2023 and the letter had been forged, Dawn reported.

The visas were later refused.

A Squash New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald that the company was aware of reports of individuals attempting to obtain visas using forged documents.

“However, this matter was not brought to our attention by authorities, and we were not involved in any aspect of the visa process beyond standard invitation letters that are sometimes requested for legitimate applicants.”

Like other tournaments, the New Zealand Junior Open occasionally received expressions of interest from international players, including those from Pakistan, the organisation said.

“As with all international entries, participation is subject to meeting eligibility criteria, securing appropriate visas, and obtaining necessary approvals from their respective squash federations.

Immigration New Zealand said in February it received a Group Visitor Visa application for seven squash players to participate in the New Zealand Open Junior Squash Championship.

“This type of visa is meant for groups who are travelling together for the same reason and have similar plans, all organised by a specific group leader.

“We assess all applications in a fair and transparent way against the relevant immigration requirements.

“After assessing the information provided and completing verification checks on the documents provided, we were not satisfied that the individuals met these requirements and their applications were therefore declined.”

