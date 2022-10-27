A Christchurch home has been hit by cars four times since the owners moved in. CCTV footage shows the most recent incident on Monday evening. Video / Supplied

A Christchurch couple are living in fear after a fourth vehicle in five years smashed through their property on Monday, leaving them with the dilemma of whether or not to sell the troubled lot of land.

When Kevin Zhou and Sherry Che bought their Halswell home in 2017, they weren’t told of any prior crashes and believed they had bought the perfect house.

Their fortunes changed on New Year’s Eve in 2019, when their gardener told them a motorbike had driven through their fence.

Zhou and Che spotted a social media comment from the previous owner - mentioning two similar crashes when he’d lived at the house, a fact not passed on to the couple before they bought.

History turned out to repeat itself, as every year a vehicle has lost control on the roundabout outside their backyard and ended up in their property.

In September 2020, police told them a large car had crashed through their fence. The couple got home to find the car had also ploughed into a large glass window, strewing glass across the lawn.

The couple were upstairs when the third crash happened. Zhou said when he heard it, his first thought was “not again”.

Twelve months later, a car took out another portion of the fence. The car lose traction in wet weather and planted into the property, spraying debris.

The couple were upstairs when it happened. Zhou said when he heard the crash, his first thought was “not again”.

“We were sitting in the study and we just looked at each other, there was 10 seconds of silence and we just didn’t know what to say,” said Che.

By this point, Zhou had twice emailed Christchurch City Council about the roundabout and quality of the roads, asking if there was anything the council could do.

The council has not responded to either complaint.

The fourth crash was on Monday night. It left the couple feeling “frustrated and disappointed”. Considered the worst yet, a car breached the fence and took out part of the living room wall.

Monday evening's crash took out part of the couple's living room wall.

Zhou said when the car hit, the whole house shook as two windows and walls were taken out.

“We think it’s the poor design of the roundabout on the road, we think they should do more,” he said.

“The cars could improve the traction to not easily lose control, but with all these incidents happening during wet conditions it’s an indicator to say the road is poorly designed.”

Che she said if an adult or child was walking on the footpath outside the house when another car lost control, it would be traumatic.

“For the last three years, if I hear big sounds I’ll always wake up and be frightened, it’s trauma,” said Che.

The situation has left them with a dilemma, as the couple contemplate selling the home but know it’s unlikely anybody would purchase knowing the history of the house.

“We love this house, it’s the perfect place for us with nice neighbours and [we] love the community. But unlike the last owners, should we tell the next person there’s a risk living here? Or live here forever and put us at risk? That’s the dilemma we have to face,” said Che.

Local board chairwoman Helen Broughton was disappointed to hear the issue hadn’t been investigated by council yet - despite it being raised twice with them by the owners.

“The board is the best place to start,” she said.

“They shouldn’t have had no response, that shouldn’t happen. But I’m sure something can be done to try and stop this - I don’t think they should be putting up with it.”

Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment.