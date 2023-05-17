Jonathon Garrett, 30, stole his friend's car and sold it a wreckers for cash before she'd had a chance to report it stolen. Photo / 123rf

Jonathon Garrett, 30, stole his friend's car and sold it a wreckers for cash before she'd had a chance to report it stolen. Photo / 123rf

By the time a woman found out her $6000 car had been stolen, her drug-addicted friend had already sold it to a wreckers for money to buy more drugs.

As well as stealing from his friend, Jonathon Garrett broke into homes around Hamilton, including a drug and alcohol residence he had stayed at, to steal items to sell and get his fix.

Restorative justice between him and the victims never went ahead, but in the Hamilton District Court today the 30-year-old apologised to the court, and to his mother, another victim of his thefts.

Two of the burglaries stretched back to October 2020, another from July last year, and two more occurred after he fled the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court in Hamilton in January this year after being told by his lawyer, Alvina Tu’Inukuafe, that he was likely going to be remanded in custody because of his continued offending.

Judge Denise Clark labelled last year’s burglary as “very disturbing” as he went into a home while the occupants - two grandparents and their grandson - were there.

“They were looking after their grandson without knowing that someone was going through their property.

“There’s always a risk that if there’s contact, things could get out of hand.

“That didn’t happen.”

On January 22, he went to a Wellington St property, the residence used for drug and alcohol treatment, and took property that belonged to staff and residents.

A couple of days later he went to a Sayer St house and stole a television, and on January 26, he sold the car belonging to a friend who had been “very supportive” and took it to a wreckers.

“You told [wreckers] a story that you needed quick cash.

“Her car got crushed before she had an opportunity to make the complaint to police.”

The woman didn’t have insurance or the money to replace it, but Tu’Inukuafe said Garrett was keen to pay reparation.

She added he had pleaded guilty early and since been diagnosed with ADHD and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As for the most recent offending, she said it was “quite clear” Garrett was in active addiction and flight or fight mode after hearing he was likely going into custody.

“That’s when he didn’t come back to court and the offending occurred and he didn’t to his parents due to concerns about being arrested.”

He had been doing well while on remand in Waikeria Prison and completed a behaviour skills programme.

Garrett then spoke to the court, saying “I’d just like to apologise to Mum and to people who’ve been trying to help me and people who I’ve hurt”.

“Mum has stood by for the last 10 years.”

Judge Clark accepted he was remorseful and that his offending was driven by his addiction.

“When you are using you don’t think about the consequences or think about the impact your behaviour has on others.

“We now know you have ADHD, PTSD and there are other things ... including [issues with] literacy.”

She added that although he was in “active addiction” it wasn’t an excuse for what he did, “but an explanation”.

Garrett was jailed for 33 months and ordered to pay reparation of nearly $6000, with $5000 of that to go to his friend.

Once he was out of jail reparation payments would be $20 per week however, she urged him to increase that figure once he was back on his feet.

“Because $20 a week for someone who has lost their car is not very helpful.”



