Cushla Tangaere‑Manuel is the MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti. Photo / Paul Taylor

Political newcomer Cushla Tangaere-Manuel - a former rugby boss turned Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP - has showcased her impressive vocal chords and vowed to be “accountable to the village” during her time serving in Parliament.

The Labour MP shared her maiden speech in Parliament on Thursday evening, paying special tribute to her wider whanau, including her late parents.

Tangaere-Manuel defeated long-standing Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri (Te Pāti Māori) during October’s general election to win the seat.

It was the only electorate on the Maori roll not won by Te Pāti Māori and covers a huge area of the East Coast from Gisborne to Hutt Valley.

Tangaere-Manuel (Ngāti Porou) hails from the small town of Rangitukia, about two hours drive north of Gisborne, and was the chief executive of Ngati Porou East Coast Rugby for nine years, becoming the only female chief executive or chairwoman in New Zealand Rugby when she took on that role.

Tangaere-Manuel is married and one of nine siblings and thanked her whanau and the community for supporting her journey.

“I was raised by the village and I’m accountable to the village. This remains true. The village has just grown to become the whole of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and, indeed, anyone who feels I’m the right voice for you.”

She said she had been taught to serve from a young age.

“A life of service is what we were born into by our parents,” she said, fighting back tears.

“Our father was a reverend, historian, farmer, kura kaupapa tumuaki, but — more importantly — the best dad and papa, who was always present and extremely tolerant.

“He demonstrated the balance between taha Māori and Christianity, and loved to quote the Desiderata.”

She said she learned a lot from her time leading Ngati Porou East Coast Rugby.

“It was never merely about the oval ball. It was about pride - it’s still about pride - value, identity, setting pathways, and daring to dream ... rugby and politics [are] not so far removed.”

When an MP enters Parliament for the first time, they have the opportunity to deliver a 15-minute speech, including sharing what they hope to achieve.

Tangaere-Manuel sang a waiata to begin her maiden speech referring to her Ngāti Porou roots.

