Enrich+ artists and their works already hanging as part of the forthcoming IHC Art Awards Gallery Exhibiton 2024, from left: Karma Grieveson-Pask (My Cats); Kathleen Bayer (Deep South); Willy Bardoul (Road Trip). Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu’s Enrich+ Art Gallery will showcase local entries into the IHC Art Awards 2024.

The awards, run by New Zealand disability advocacy group IHC, provide artists with an intellectual disability the opportunity to have their talent recognised, their voices heard and to sell their work.

Entries opened this week and close at 5pm on April 30.

This gallery exhibition opens next Friday at 48 Teasdale St and currently features the works of Ian Cotterell - Old Barn, Wilhelmus Bardoul - Road Trip, Julie Tate - Designz, Andrea Meddings - Last of the Summer Wine, Jessica Cabrita - Forest Lake and Cameron Viles - Amazing Lizard.

Several more works are still to come.

Judges Rebecca Dowman Ngapo, Kim Potroz and Janne Nottage will pick 10 pieces to go forward to the IHC Art Awards.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan has also been asked to pick three pieces for the Art Studio Awards.

The Enrich+ Art Gallery will be open between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Enrich+ artists have traditionally done well in the awards.

Last year Sarah Griffin’s art piece was placed on the IHC annual greeting cards while Jessica Cabrita’s was displayed on the IHC tote bags.

In 2021, three artists Pauline Beuno, Peter Crawford and Griffin - who all participate in Enrich+’s Supported Activities art programme for people with intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities – made the finals.

This year, the art awards exhibition will be at Webb’s Auction House in Wellington.

All entries will be exhibited and available for purchase with artists receiving 100 per cent of the sale proceeds.

All unsold artworks will be returned to the artist or studio at the end of the exhibition.

Visit ihc.org.nz/get-involved/art-awards for more information.

