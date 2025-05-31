Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

If you didn’t like this year’s Budget, just wait until the superannuation one – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during the reading of Budget 2025. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during the reading of Budget 2025. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Editorial

New Zealanders were asked, and it turns out the Government’s Budget is not all that popular with voters.

According to the results of a Talbot Mills Research poll, 33% of respondents said the Budget was bad when asked if it will be good for the country overall, bad or wouldn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand