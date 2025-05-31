So, bad news indeed for the Government or is it just a sign of the times?

It is possible the answers are more a reflection of the current economic conditions and a government reacting with a reluctance to hand out any lollies for a short-term sugar hit.

As this newspaper said in an editorial after Budget day, Finance Minister Nicola Willis had delivered a blunt but needed message to Kiwis.

Times are tough, and the pressures on the sustainability of our public finances are only building with time.

Everyone, and certainly the policy wonks in Wellington and those in Treasury, can see the challenges we face on the horizon.

Whether it was Willis or another Finance Minister, changes had to be made to KiwiSaver. There is an argument that Willis could have, and should have, gone further with her reforms.

After all, more amendments to ensure affordability and security in retirement will be required. But credit should be given for Willis being the first to not simply kick that can down the road.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson has said the changes will mean 80% of KiwiSaver’s 3.3 million members will be better off.

The Government’s big Budget play was the establishment of Investment Boost, a new tax incentive to allow businesses to deduct 20% of the cost of a new asset immediately from their taxable income on top of normal depreciation.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Cabinet have bet on the market to help this country out of the hole and see us prosper in the future.

The days of universal state support at the levels we have come to expect are likely to be slowly coming to an end. We should expect this trend to continue and we should be preparing for an ongoing debate about what services to keep funding.

So, if New Zealanders didn’t like this year’s Budget, just wait until they read the Budget that means-tests and raises the age of superannuation.

That may well be the worst poll Mr Talbot has seen.

