Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

If we value our tamariki, we need to fund early learning like we mean it

Opinion by
Matt Reid and Heather Taylor, Barnardos Aotearoa's CEO and COO
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Barnardos is calling for urgent Government support for early learning services. Photo / Getty Images

Barnardos is calling for urgent Government support for early learning services. Photo / Getty Images

We often talk about wanting the best for our children. But if we truly meant it, we’d be investing properly in the early years – the most powerful and proven window of opportunity to shape a child’s future.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, most parents do an incredible job raising their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save