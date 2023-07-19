The Whakatāne murder accused appeared in the Tauranga High Court on July 19. Photo / George Novak

Three men accused of kidnapping, robbing and murdering Claude Takao appeared in the Tauranga High Court today - one of whom pleaded not guilty.

Police earlier said Takao, 47, of Nukuhou, was found dead down a bank in Whakatāne on June 1.

Five people are now facing various charges in relation to the case.

Two men aged 25 and 31 and a third man aged 34 faced joint charges of aggravated robbery, murder and two counts of kidnapping when they appeared in the Tauranga High Court today.

The 34-year-old man today pleaded not guilty to his charges through his lawyer.

The other two accused, who appeared in the court by an audio-visual link from prison, are yet to enter pleas after their lawyers sought more time from Justice Neil Campbell to seek further disclosure from the police and take legal instructions.

The attendance of a fourth defendant aged 32, who is jointly charged with aggravated robbery and two charges of kidnapping, was excused on medical grounds. Lawyer Nicola Pointer entered not guilty pleas on that man’s behalf.

Despite Crown solicitor Anna Pollett’s opposition, the defendants’ lawyers successfully argued for interim name suppression to continue for their clients until August 2.

Justice Campbell told the defendants the suppression orders would need to be further argued on August 2, otherwise they would lapse.

Justice Campbell further remanded the four defendants in custody.

Police have also charged a 14-year-old with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

A police spokesperson earlier said this was an ongoing homicide investigation and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.