The Ōpiki Bridge in Manawatū was built in 1918. File photo / Mark Mitchell

A historic bridge left to deteriorate for decades has partially collapsed into the Manawatū River, leaving one historian dismayed.

Val Burr said she could still remember travelling over the Ōpiki Bridge, now 105 years old, as a child when it was still in use.

“It was something that shook a bit,” she said.

The wire ropes of the bridge have partially collapsed into the river.

Ōpiki Bridge, southwest of Palmerston North, was opened in 1918 and was known for years as the Ōpiki Toll Bridge. It closed in 1969 but is still visible from the road.

The suspension bridge’s deck was removed many years ago, but the ropes suspended between the two concrete abutments remained.

Sometime on Thursday night, part of the wire ropes fell into the river below, Burr said.

“I got the phone call from people, frantic, ‘Oh it’s fallen in the river, you’ve got to do something.’

“What am I going to do? ... I can’t go down and haul up a big chunk of rope out of the river.”

Flooding on SH56 by the Opiki bridge. Photo / Alecia Rousseau

Burr decided to contact local media in the hope that news coverage of the bridge’s dilemma might inspire action from the relevant councils. It remains unclear whose responsibility the bridge is, she said.

Burr has researched the bridge over the years and said it was rated a Category 1 historic place by Heritage NZ.

“It’s such an iconic-looking thing ... I’m just dismayed that it’s happened.”

Burr said one of the local councils would need to take responsibility for removing the wire from the river, as it was a hazard for any water users. But she also hoped someone would restore the ropes to their former glory.

Ōpiki Bridge at sunset. File photo / Danny Harper

The bridge has survived heavy flooding over recent years.

Horizons Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



