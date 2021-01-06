'I was shaking': Auckland mum recounts terrifying moment young sons hit by cyclist

Tamaki Dr in the Auckland suburb of Kohimarama. Photo / Google Maps

An Auckland mother has recounted the terrifying moment her children were sent flying after being hit by a cyclist.

The two boys, aged 5 and 9, were on a pedestrian crossing in Kohimarama on Tuesday when a cyclist struck them down, causing them to fly in the air, the mother, who wanted to be named just as Katy, told 1 NEWS

"Both of them flew off their feet right in front of my eyes. It was horrifying."

The young boys and their mother had arrived early to a confidence-building programme at the beach, City Nippers, so decided to go to Kohi Beach Eatery, across the road from the beach.

A bus and other cars stopped for another woman at the pedestrian crossing, Katy said, and that's when her boys also stepped out.

Both children were hit by a cyclist who failed to stop and who appeared to be looking down at the time, Katy told the outlet.

"It was terrifying. I was like, 'My babies!' It was horrifying," she said.

Her 5-year-old was knocked unconscious with both boys covered in wounds and scratches.

"I was shaking and I was crying and worried ... I didn't know what to do.

"It was really frightening."

People rushed to help her, including medical professionals and a fireman. She was advised not to move the boys.

"I would like to acknowledge everyone, most from the cafe — people who came straight away to help us," Katy said to 1 NEWS.

Katy said the cyclist "felt sorry", but she questioned why he didn't stop.

"I think they really need to know as cyclists they need to abide by the road rules."

She also said speed bumps before the crossing would help.

However, Auckland Transport senior media adviser Natalie Polley told 1 NEWS that there

no significant history of complaints about the particular site.

However, she said AT would seek a report from the police and depending on the findings of the crash, may review the crossing.

A police spokesperson told the outlet police are making follow up inquiries into the matter, "including speaking with witnesses".

"No charges have been laid at this stage, however, the investigation is in its early stages."

Both boys were taken to hospital and the 9-year-old has since been released, while the 5-year-old was also expected to go home today.

Katy said the youngest spoke about how he was "scared" after seeing his injuries in a mirror.

But, she said: "They are resilient kids."