I managed four MIQ hotels during Covid, it was a shambles – Les Morgan of Sudima

By Les Morgan
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Stamford Plaza Hotel when it was an MIQ facility during the pandemic. Photo / Dean Purcell

Opinion by Les Morgan
Les Morgan is the Chief Operating Officer of Sudima Hotels and Hind Management.

THE FACTS

  • The Managed Isolation and Quarantine programme was initially disorganised but improved due to hotel staff professionalism.
  • A clear chain of command and communication matrix with hotel operators are essential for future pandemics.
  • There are concerns about accountability and legal risks for businesses involved in pandemic responses.

As the Government undertakes a formal inquiry into New Zealand’s Covid response, I am watching with keen interest.

I was responsible for the operations of four Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) hotels and worked with leaders at the highest levels to ensure we contained Covid and protected everyone

