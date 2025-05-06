By RNZ
A member of an Auckland flight training facility has left a message in the sky during a flight.
On Flightradar24, the aircraft’s flight path can be seen spelling out the message “I love you”.
A North Shore Aero Club spokesperson confirmed one of its members, who did a lot of night flying, piloted the Alpha R2160 plane.