‘I love you’: Auckland pilot’s flight path reveals sweet message

Quick Read

The plane's flight path over Auckland city and Warkworth revealed an "I love you" message. Photo / RNZ / Flightradar24

By RNZ

  • A North Shore Aero Club member used a plane to write “I love you” in the sky.
  • The flight path over Auckland and Warkworth was visible on Flightradar24.
  • Social media users speculated the shapes also resembled male genitalia.

A member of an Auckland flight training facility has left a message in the sky during a flight.

On Flightradar24, the aircraft’s flight path can be seen spelling out the message “I love you”.

A North Shore Aero Club spokesperson confirmed one of its members, who did a lot of night flying, piloted the Alpha R2160 plane.

The plane was flown over Auckland city and Warkworth on Monday night.

Its pilot told RNZ they wished to remain anonymous.

“Not having flown at night in a while, I wanted to practise manoeuvres at night whilst writing a message that would make anyone smile.”

North Shore Aero Club said the pilot was not on its staff and worked for Island Aviation.

Island Aviation has been approached for comment.

Social media users have speculated the shapes seen in the plane’s flight path resembled male genitalia.

– RNZ

