The plane's flight path over Auckland city and Warkworth revealed an "I love you" message. Photo / RNZ / Flightradar24

By RNZ

A North Shore Aero Club member used a plane to write “I love you” in the sky.

The flight path over Auckland and Warkworth was visible on Flightradar24 .

Social media users speculated the shapes also resembled male genitalia.

A member of an Auckland flight training facility has left a message in the sky during a flight.

On Flightradar24, the aircraft’s flight path can be seen spelling out the message “I love you”.

A North Shore Aero Club spokesperson confirmed one of its members, who did a lot of night flying, piloted the Alpha R2160 plane.