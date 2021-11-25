'I don't enjoy them at all': National MP Ian McKelvie frustrated at yet another National leadership contest

Whanganui-based National List MP Harete Hipango and Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie would not publicly pledge their support to Judith Collins on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie says he's disappointed the Opposition has again found itself picking a new leader, after a vote of no confidence in National Party leader Judith Collins on Thursday.

In a statement late on Wednesday evening Collins announced she was stripping Tauranga MP and former party leader Simon Bridges of his portfolios, after allegations of serious misconduct following a historic interaction with MP Jacqui Dean several years ago.

The party held an emergency caucus meeting at 9am on Thursday for Bridges to respond to the allegations.

At that meeting, Collins was ousted as National Party leader via a vote of no confidence, with deputy leader Dr Shane Reti now the interim party leader until a vote is held next week.

It is understood that MPs Christopher Luxon and Mark Mitchell are in the running for the job, while Bridges has said he is considering standing.

Speaking to the Chronicle shortly after the caucus meeting, McKelvie, an MP of 10 years, expressed his frustration at the position the party once again found itself in.

"I can't believe this, but I've been through five of these now and I don't enjoy them at all," McKelvie said.

"I'm not happy at all with the outcome, given that I just think this sort of thing is destructive for an opposition party hoping to be a government one day."

Judith Collins was tossed out as National leader by her caucus on Thursday, after a vote of no confidence was triggered. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier in the morning, McKelvie told the Chronicle he was "extraordinarily uncomfortable" with how Bridges' demotion had been handled.

"There's ways you behave in the world and ways you don't and it's pretty clear to me that is what decides these things and pretty quickly too," McKelvie said around 8am.

But he wouldn't confirm if he supported the no-confidence vote in Collins during the meeting, saying those votes were a matter for caucus.

"I think you've got to understand that Judith took over at a very difficult time in the history of the National Party, then had to lead us into an extraordinarily difficult election, and she has done things with a considerable amount of pressure since then."

As for where to for the party now, McKelvie said a plan would be established in the coming days.

"Politics changes very quickly and despite the fact people think they can write us off, you only need a couple of weeks in politics and the whole world's different.

"I think the confidence in our team will pick up pretty quickly from now on."

McKelvie wouldn't say who he planned on supporting in the upcoming leadership vote.

Whanganui-based National List MP Harete Hipango told media prior to the caucus meeting that there was "some cleaning up to be done".

"I have had experience in such historic matters as a lawyer and this needs to be aired.

"I'm not disappointed. I'm of the view that there's some cleaning up to be done at this time."

In a text message, National's Whanganui Electorate chairman Andy Jarden declined to comment on the day's developments.

"On a local level, nothing changes as we continue to work hard to build membership in preparation for 2023."