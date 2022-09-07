The outage was caused by a swan flying into a power line. Photo / File

The outage was caused by a swan flying into a power line. Photo / File

An unfortunate swan knocked out electricity to more than 1500 Lower Hutt properties after flying into a power line.

About 1522 customers lost power shortly after 8.30am, according to Wellington Electricity.

Confused residents took to Facebook to question whether others were in the same boat.

The Hutt City Council social media team responded:

"Kia ora, we are aware of the power outages in Waiwhetu, Gracefield, Waterloo and Woburn. It was caused by a swan hitting a power line. Wellington Electrical are currently onsite repairing the damage."

A council spokeswoman said there were reports the swan was "deceased".

As of 10am only 145 customers remained affected by the outage, which is expected to be resolved fully by 11.45am.