Train users of the Hutt Valley Line will be impacted as police respond to an incident near Petone Railway Station.

Train users of the Hutt Valley Line may need to find alternative transport as police respond to an incident near Petone Railway Station.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 6.25pm this evening.

“Cordons are in place and Korokoro Road overbridge is also closed to traffic,” police said in a statement.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

Train services may be affected for several hours, however commuters should check the Metlink app or website for updates.