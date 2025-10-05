Advertisement
Hutt Valley Line trains closed while police attend incident

Train users of the Hutt Valley Line may need to find alternative transport as police respond to an incident near Petone Railway Station.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 6.25pm this evening.

“Cordons are in place and Korokoro Road overbridge is also closed to traffic,” police said

