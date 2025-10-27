Advertisement
Huntly man Robert Manu Tukiri Jnr jailed for sexual assaults on four young victims

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Robert Tukiri Jnr speaking at a school scholarship launch in 2020. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: This story is about sexual offending.

A young woman clearly remembers being a “happy little girl” who trusted people easily.

But that all changed when she turned 12 and she was sexually assaulted by Robert Manu Tukiri Jnr, a former governance member of the Tainui Tribunal Parliament.

“He broke

