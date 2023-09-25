One person died after a single-car crash on Harris St in Huntly early on Sunday morning. Photo / File

Police are searching for witnesses of a fatal crash in Waikato, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

One person died after the single-car crash on Harris St in Huntly early on Sunday morning.

Members of the public tried to help, but the driver died at the scene.

Sergeant Steven Jones, of the Northwestern Waikato Strategic Traffic Unit, said a dark blue or grey Honda Accord sedan was involved in the collision.

He said police investigators were trying to work out the circumstances of the crash.

“Anyone who saw the Honda Accord prior to the crash, especially between the hours of 10pm and 12am, is encouraged to contact police,” Jones said.

“Information can be provided via 105 – either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230924/8947.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the injured driver,” he said.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported shortly after midnight.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended.



