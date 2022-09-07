Voyager 2022 media awards
Hunt for Covid-positive women offers fascinating insight into police powers

David Fisher
The 700-page police file shows exhaustive efforts were made to find the women who carried Covid-19 into and out of Northland. Photo / Graphic

The hunt for the women who brought Covid-19 to Northland showed police accessing a system that automatically records number plate information at petrol stations.

The detail is included in the 700-page investigation file that was

