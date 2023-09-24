There was a huge turnout at the opening of Mark Lang’s Tika Pono Toi Gallery and Studio in Dargaville.

The opening of Tika Pono Toi Gallery and Studio in Dargaville was a huge success, with hundreds of people turning out to get behind new gallery owner Mark Lang.

The community turned out in force to celebrate the opening, where Lang and others showcased their art at the Ao te Pō ‘lighten the darkness’ exhibition on Poto St on September 23.

The gallery and subsequent exhibition were supported by The Generator, a programme designed to improve the financial situation of individuals and whānau and to strengthen communities.

Lang, a talented carver, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being arrested on drugs charges in 2016.

He sought rehabilitation in prison, taking up carving and mau rakau - Māori martial arts, waiata, and haka - and completed a level 4 business certificate and business plan to turn his life around.

National manager of The Generator, Therese Ireland, said the event was “exceptional”.

“Mark came out of prison and wanted to set up a gallery. We worked with him to develop the studio and business.”

Ireland said up to 300 people from the Dargaville community and beyond turned out to the event, which also included kapa haka groups from local schools.

“If people have a compelling vision and are prepared to work hard, people are going to get behind them,” she said.

“It was a really good example of the community getting behind someone with a vision.”

Nigakiri Kino Antonovich was one of hundreds who turned out to see the new gallery and exhibition. Photo / Tania Whyte

Gallery owner and carver Mark Lang cuts the ribbon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaumataua Haki Wihongi and Rex Nathan with Mark Lang at the blessing. Photo / Tania Whyte

Abigail Havrua was representing the Cook Islands. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Te Kopuru Kapa Haka group entertains the crowd. Photo / Tania Whyte

Visitors listen to the Te Kopuru kapa haka group. Photo / Tania Whyte