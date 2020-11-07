Hundreds of gang members cause disruption on Auckland's North Shore

Hundreds of gang members hanging out of cars and hoons of motorbikes pulling donuts are causing havoc on Auckland's North Shore.

Police say they are aware of the disruption to the local community from a large funeral procession involving gang members and they were monitoring the situation.

Inspector Stefan McIntyre, area manager of prevention at Waitematā East, said the situation was being monitored by police.

"The situation is being monitoring by Eagle and by officers on the ground to ensure the safety of the public.

"It is also being filmed and any offending will be followed up," McIntyre said.

Video of the procession obtained by the Herald showed scores of motorcyclists, cars and utes taking part.

Several people could be seen hanging out the windows of vehicles as it made its way along streets on the North Shore.