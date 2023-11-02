It is unlikely National and Act will be able to form a government alone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working around the clock to ensure exit efforts from Gaza and the Beatles release final single Now and Then which was 45 years in the making. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A grim discovery, thought to be a human bone and patient tag, has been made at the site of a former Dunedin psychiatric hospital.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Truby King Reserve, near the former Seacliff asylum yesterday afternoon, after two members of the public found what they believe to be an unmarked grave.

The pair found what appeared to be a femur bone and an old patient tag within the grounds.

The bone was seized by police for further examination and inquiries were continuing, Lee said.