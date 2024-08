Huge plumes of smoke seen from Wānaka. Photo / Supplied

A large burn off on a hillside above Lake Wānaka is under control, fire officials say.

Massive plumes of smoke can be seen from the centre of Wānaka township this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson told the Herald firefighters are aware of the burn off, but it is under control.