Huge hailstorm hits Auckland, thunderstorms to rumble across region in coming hours

A huge hailstorm has lashed Auckland this afternoon, with squally thunderstorms and heavy rain set to sweep across the city later.

The passing storm reportedly flooded a central city carpark, inundating lower floors of the SkyCity building on Hobson St.

Hail was reported from central to western parts of the city, with videos capturing stones violently pelting down. Photographs show hailstones clumped together, settled into icy chunks.

“Quite a hailstorm,” the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

MetService said any thunderstorms were part of a “very narrow, fast-moving band, so should be short-lived”.

Private forecaster WeatherWatch said “some short, sharp downpours [are] about to move in with a cold front”.

MetService forecast that heavy showers about the city should ease later this evening.

Strong southwesterly winds, too, should ease this evening, MetService said.

Earlier, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was subject to a high wind alert, with strong gusts threatening to lower speed limits and close lanes this afternoon.

Between 1pm and 3pm, strong winds were expected to impact traffic on the bridge, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists.

The transport agency said drivers should be cautious, especially motorcyclists and those in high-sided vehicles.