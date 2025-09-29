Advertisement
HPV self-testing is working, let’s celebrate the progress - Gabrielle Lord

Opinion by
Gabrielle Lord
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Gabrielle Lord is the Nursing Director and General Manager Clinical and Practice Services at ProCare

The HPV self-testing rollout is a significant step forward, writes Gabrielle Lord. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS:

  • Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that is almost entirely preventable.
  • We’ve reached the two-year anniversary of the HPV Primary Screening programme being introduced.
  • We need to celebrate the progress made so far, but build on the momentum and progress to-date.
  • The HPV self-testing rollout is a significant step forward - but more needs to be done.

Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that is almost entirely preventable – and in Aotearoa, we’re making real progress toward that goal.

While recent commentary has raised concerns about the rollout of HPV self-testing, the reality is that as we’ve reached the two-year anniversary of

