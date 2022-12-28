MetService National weather: December 28th - 31st.

Kiwis will be waving a warm farewell to 2022 as golden weather looks set to continue across the country on the last evening of the year.

In Auckland, which could face light showers in northern parts of the city, Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge and SkyCity’s Sky Tower will welcome in the New Year with a five-minute lighting show and fireworks display.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path, Queen Street and other landmarks will be lit up in teal blue.

New Year's in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Britomart Block Party NYE Festival is also kicking off and those looking to start the night earlier can head to a vantage point from 9pm to watch the Vector Lights preshow on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, synchronised with a light show on the Sky Tower.

Vantage points for viewing include the waterfront, Devonport, Herne Bay, Te Atatū Peninsula, Bastion Point, Northcote, Mt Eden and Bayswater Marina.

Weather Watch also reports a few showers are possible in coastal parts of the eastern and upper North Island.

Long bay beach and regional park, Tamaki Makaurau, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

The agency forecasts that any New Year’s Eve rainfall looks to be less than 1 or 2mm and it may also be quite cloudy for some, especially further north.

Weather Watch predicts the rest of New Zealand will be dry with light winds or north to north-east breezes.

While the windiest weather is forecast for north of Auckland, the lower South Island looks to be home to the calmest climes.

Those ringing in the New Year in the garden city can celebrate at Christchurch’s biggest end of year party featuring Dragon and 1 Drop Nation.

The event will start with entertainment from Music with Michal, plus a kids’ countdown, before the main show.

Wellingtonians are also in for a special evening, with a band and an orchestra on the waterfront.

A children’s countdown with fireworks will go off at 9.30pm for those little ones who can’t make it all the way to midnight.

Down in Dunedin festivities kick off in the Octagon at 6pm with live bands and entertainment running until the strike of midnight.