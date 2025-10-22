Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell, has declared a state of local emergency for the Canterbury region. “My thoughts are with everyone that has been affected. Put safety first. Don’t take any chances,” he said.

The Christchurch City Council said now was the time to prepare.

“Secure items that can be picked up by strong winds. Make sure your outdoor furniture and trampolines are secured.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said trampolines could be turned upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to the wind.

Nema said debris or other loose items should be removed, including branches and firewood, because they “may become missiles in strong winds”.

Nema also said people should close their windows and doors and pull curtains and drapes over unprotected glass areas to prevent injury from shattered or flying glass.

The council said: “Postpone outdoor activities and steer clear of trees in parks and gardens – we’ve already seen some trees come down yesterday.”

A man died when a branch fell and hit him in Wellington on Tuesday.

“Avoid unnecessary travel from this evening. You may need to consider adjusting travel plans you have with roads and highways already impacted,” the council said.

“A total ban on outdoor fires and fireworks is also in force because of the extreme fire risk caused by the next wave of the severe gales. If you’ve had an outdoor fire recently, check it’s completely out and cold to the touch.

“Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help,” the council said.

“Make sure pets and stock have safe shelter and secure gates and fences to ensure dogs stay on your property or keep them inside your house.

“Prepare for possible communication and power outages by charging devices, including mobile phones, torches and power banks.”

Nema said people should unplug major electronic appliances “to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored”.

Newstalk ZB is one of New Zealand’s four emergency radio stations, broadcasting on 100.1 FM in Christchurch and 89.3 FM in Wellington.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.