Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How to prepare for bad weather as Canterbury, Wellington brace for potentially deadly gales

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has declared a state of local emergency for the Canterbury region, urging people to put safety first and "don’t take any chances”. Photo / fstop123

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has declared a state of local emergency for the Canterbury region, urging people to put safety first and "don’t take any chances”. Photo / fstop123

With potentially deadly gales due to ramp up tomorrow, authorities are giving advice on how people should prepare: hunker down.

MetService has issued the highest alert it can, with red strong wind warnings for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton, the Canterbury High Country, Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save