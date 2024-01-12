The UK and US have launched counter-offensive strikes against the Houthi rebels, Papua New Guinea declares a state of emergency and the heat arrives for summer.

Remember those immortalised Alanis Morrisettle lyrics? It’s like rain on your wedding day?

The jury is still out on whether that’s irony or just bad luck, but the point is moot because the weather is set to be stunning when former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern strolls down a sunny aisle this afternoon to her waiting beau.

Ardern and fiance Clarke Gayford are tying the knot today at an exclusive Hawke’s Bay winery, and while some parts of the country can expect clouds, showers and wind, the weather gods appear to be smiling upon the forthcoming nuptials.

Dame Jacinda Ardern after her wedding rehearsal on Friday. Photo / George Heard

MetService meterologist Clare O’Connor said it would be fine all day in Hawke’s Bay, with warm temperatures forecast, including a possible high of 29C in Hastings.

“It’s a great day to be getting married, no matter who you are,” she laughed.

“Make sure you’re wearing a lot of sunblock. You get to the end of the day when you’ve been at a wedding and people are just pink.”

Elsewhere in the country, those who are not celebrating weddings can still get in on the sunshine, with many parts of the North Island experiencing fine days and pleasant temperatures.

O’Connor said there was some morning cloud around Wellington and a few showers in Taranaki.

Meanwhile, in the South Island the weather was “pretty fine”, but rain is expected to develop around Fiordland, Westland and Southland later today.

There is a front moving up the island with heavy rain watches in place for Fiordland, Westland and parts of Otago, she said. There was also a strong wind watch for the southern half of the South Island, which could rise to gales in some places.

It's a typical summer day for many parts of the country today. File photo / Peter Meecham

Despite the poor weather in some areas, parts of the South Island, including Blenheim, Christchurch, Dunedin and Ashburton, were forecast to have highs around 31C today, but that was set to drop tomorrow.

“Tomorrow they will start off warm but as the front travels up the South Island they’re going to cool off, and probably be a bit happy about it, to be fair,” O’Connor said.

Temperatures would drop down into the 20s, and by Monday residents can expect a slight reprieve from the heat, with Christchurch forecast to have a high of 17C.

“It’s definitely going to be a pretty sharp change to what has happened in the last week down there.”

There is not much change tomorrow for the North Island, though some areas could get “a bit wet” on Sunday evening.

Hawke’s Bay will continue to stay fine and warm though, she said.

“You’ve got to have your barbecue the next day.”

How hot will it be?

Auckland: 17C overnight and a high of 28C on Sunday

Hamilton: 14C overnight and 28C on Sunday

Tauranga: 16C overnight and 26C on Sunday

Gisborne: 18C overnight and 30C on Sunday

Wellington: 17C overnight and 22C on Sunday

Christchurch: 16C overnight and 28C on Sunday

Dunedin: 13C overnight and 20C on Sunday

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



