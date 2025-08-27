Advertisement
How Shane Christie was gagged from speaking on brain injuries the year before his death

David Fisher
This story was first published in October 2024. Christie passed away this morning. Friends said it’s believed his death was self-inflicted.

Former Māori All Black and Super Rugby player Shane Christie has been gagged by New Zealand Rugby

