Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How rich is your region? Best credit score, most affordable housing and lowest unemployment revealed

RNZ
11 mins to read

But the effect of New Zealand's downturn hasn’t been felt evenly – and some areas are tracking better than others. Photo / 123rf

But the effect of New Zealand's downturn hasn’t been felt evenly – and some areas are tracking better than others. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Times have been tough for many New Zealanders in recent months.

But the effect of the downturn hasn’t been felt evenly – and some areas are tracking better than others.

Wellington still holds up in terms of income, and is now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand