How many police vehicles does it take to chase one car? Seventeen in South Auckland

A slow police pursuit through South Auckland has been caught on camera with 17 police cars giving chase to a single vehicle.

The footage shows a red car skidding before gaining control and driving towards Ōtāhuhu. Behind the vehicle - which is not speeding - are 17 police cars, including two police dog vehicles and undercover police cars.

The Eagle helicopter is also tracking the vehicle from above.

The person who filmed the pursuit told the Herald she had just come out of her job in Otahuhu for a break about 2pm on Tuesday and saw the slow chase unfolding.

“It happened just outside my work on break when I saw everything happened in front of me.

“It was really bad,” the witness said.

Police confirmed the incident had occurred and said they had taken a “cautious approach” as officers feared the driver was armed.

“A 33-year-old male is before the court in relation to an incident in Manurewa on Tuesday 31 January,” a police spokesperson told the Herald.

“Shortly before 2pm, police sighted a vehicle of interest on Alfriston Rd.

“Police units, with assistance from Eagle, have tracked the vehicle as it travelled towards Ōtāhuhu.

“The vehicle was successfully spiked and eventually came to a stop on Mangere Rd, Ōtāhuhu.

“Due to a potential sighting of a firearm, police conducted an armed approach to the vehicle.

“One person was subsequently taken into custody without issue.

“As this matter is before the court, police are unable to comment further.”

People who have viewed the footage were not so kind to police.

Comments included: “All of that for one car, great work New Zealand Police

“I counted 17 cars. Wth.”

“Nah those are Rookie’s Practising how to catch a Bonus, sorry how to catch a crim Lol ... Lollipop’s.”







