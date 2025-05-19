How Tyrants Fall: And How Nations Survive, by political scientist Marcel Dirsus delves into the vulnerabilities of authoritarian regimes and explores strategies for their dismantling.

He told The Front Page that in our democracies, there is an idea that these leaders are all powerful and can do whatever they want.

“But, the reality is far from that. One of the big problems that these leaders have is that when they lose power, oftentimes they also lose their freedom or their life.

“When political scientists looked at the statistics for this, they found that over two-thirds of personalised dictators ended up imprisoned, in forced exile, or dead, after losing power,” he said.

Researching the book, Dirsus interviewed everyone from diplomats to dissidents.

“I talked to war criminals, coup plotters, intelligence officials, and one conversation is always gonna stay with me. It was with a coup plotter who originally was a nonviolent activist. He was half American, half Gambian, and he would raise money to weaken the dictatorship back home.

“But, eventually, things at home got so bad because there were just more reports about people being tortured, killed, that he had a decision to make. At what point would he give up the non-violent struggle and be willing to use violence or to support violence in order to bring down this horrendous dictator?” he said.

Smaller countries, like New Zealand, have more influence on the world stage than we might think, Dirsus said.

“These are things like supporting journalists, going ahead with sanctions, supporting independent NGLs. All of these things are good; they’re not necessarily going to lead to the fall of dictators immediately, but they will create the conditions that you need for that moment when crisis arrives.”

Listen to the full episode to hear more about what makes a tyrant and what more often than not leads to their eventual downfall.

