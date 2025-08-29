Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How Tauranga cop Zac McKay caught serial thief Aimee Ravenswood

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Where once shoplifting largely went unreported and uninvestigated, in Tauranga a specialist retail crime unit has been cracking down on it since August 2023.

When Constable Zac McKay received a report of a woman attempting to steal more than $1000 worth of goods from Mitre 10, he had one lead: a licence plate number.

The Tauranga-based officer entered the registration into police databases, and something jumped out: there seemed to be an “abnormal amount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save