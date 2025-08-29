When Constable Zac McKay received a report of a woman attempting to steal more than $1000 worth of goods from Mitre 10, he had one lead: a licence plate number.
The Tauranga-based officer entered the registration into police databases, and something jumped out: there seemed to be an “abnormal amountof alerts” for the black Subaru station wagon at several Bay of Plenty retail sites.
McKay contacted the stores, who looked through CCTV footage and watched as Aimee Ravenswood wandered around their stores, filling reusable shopping bags with items she had no intention of paying for.
And when McKay turned up to arrest her, he found a “considerable stack” of receipts in her handbag.
“I’ve scanned all those receipts when she’s been brought into custody and sent to them again to the stores, because part of her operation was she would purchase something to look like she was genuinely paying for something, but in her bags or on a person, she would have a lot more stuff.”
Judge Geoghegan noted that during the interview with a pre-sentence report-writer, Ravenswood had made no mention of the financial impact on the victims.
He said, “retailers throughout this country are plagued at present by issues related to theft, and literally millions and millions, if not hundreds of millions, of dollars a year are lost by retailers because of the actions of people like you“.
Ravenswood was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, but was granted leave to apply for home detention, which was granted this month.
Thieves have ‘shopping list’ of items to steal for drug dealers, say police
For McKay, and Tauranga’s Retail Crime Unit, their days are spent targeting exactly this sort of offending: prolific, recidivist shoplifting that, for years, did not get attention from a police force too stretched to attend such call-outs.
He said that when the team was formed in 2023, retailers had low trust and confidence in the police.
“They wouldn’t hear anything from the police in terms of, you know, we’ve locked up this person, they’ve gone to court ...” he said.
“Unfortunately, the frontline demand was the priority, and we weren’t able to get to shoplifting offending just because of the resourcing.”
And when they first started, getting defendants remanded in custody was all but impossible, because they didn’t have any convictions for shoplifting that had been going unreported and unprosecuted.
“We’ve been building a picture over the last two years of this offending because they were getting away with it in 2023 and before that ... we’ve been convicting them and dealing with them for two years, when they do get out and reoffend, we just put them before the courts ... they’ve amounted 50 previous convictions for shoplifting in the last six months.”
Day-to-day, the retail crime unit spends its time following up shoplifting reports, arresting offenders, and educating retailers about how to protect themselves, ensuring they know what information the police need to catch a thief and successfully prosecute them.
The team are clear that they aren’t targeting those who might be stealing because they’re in a state of poverty.
In those instances, police would look at alternative resolutions, and the team often deliver food boxes to people who need them.
McKay said that when they looked at CCTV, they could see offenders looking at notes on their phones.
“Or they’ll pull out a piece of paper ... and they’ll have a list of things. Quite often, if we search a car, we’ll find ‘Under Armour clothing, size medium’, you know, or ‘shoes size 10′. It’s next-level organised.”
Allingham said one man they arrested had been on the run for a year, with 28 active charges from Auckland for shoplifting. When the Tauranga team arrested him, they charged him with a further 25.
“We’ve worked out that if he’s found guilty on just those charges ... it’ll be over $40,000 worth of harm to businesses.”
Retail Crime Unit ‘are my heroes’, says pharmacy owner
One woman who knows about the harm shoplifting can cause to businesses is Bayfair Life Pharmacy owner Amy Kluit.
After buying the business in December 2018, she got to the end of the financial year and found they’d had a stock loss of $80,000, at cost.
“The retail value of that is about $160-170,000. I just about lost the plot. I was like, holy heck.”
She said that with luxury perfumes and an open storefront in a mall, they were known as an “easy place to steal”.
“We would historically report shoplifting either as it was happening, or afterwards. At the time, we didn’t have security cameras in the store, and we didn’t have our security bollards, which are the things that beep.”
She said they would “hear nothing” from police, which was “super frustrating” as they’d see the same thieves returning again and again.
“But as soon as the Retail Crime Unit came into play, I think in their first week they got four of our most prolific shoplifters.
“They literally are like my heroes,” she said, explaining the fact they will respond by email and follow up on each report has made all the difference.
“I guess your frontline cops are probably always dealing with bigger issues than a $100 bottle of fragrance that’s been stolen. The level of communication and knowing that actually someone is going to do something about it is super refreshing.”
Kluit has CCTV cameras and security bollards, which all came at a significant cost, not to mention the time she has to spend going through the CCTV footage to send to the police. She says the cost of shoplifting is much higher than just the price of the goods taken.
But the cost and effort are worth it when she has the Retail Crime Unit ready and willing to respond.
Her stock loss is now about $10,000 a year, rather than $80,000.
“From our business point of view, [it] feels like it’s actually worth our time reporting it.”
Since the Retail Crime Unit came into play, and her stock loss has been reduced, she’s been able to hire more staff, which also helps to deter shoplifters.