Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Housing intensification: Yes, but where and how? – Dushko Bogunovich

Opinion by
Dushko Bogunovich
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Dushko Bogunovich is a retired professor of architecture, urban design and city planning. 

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has offered Auckland Council the option of enabling high-density development around key City Rail Link (CRL) stations. Photo / Michael Craig

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has offered Auckland Council the option of enabling high-density development around key City Rail Link (CRL) stations. Photo / Michael Craig

THE FACTS

  • Auckland Council has voted to send a new plan change out to public consultation that will dictate how much intensification can occur across the city and where.
  • The new plan change, called PC120, creates the capacity for about two million homes, concentrated around railway stations and town centres, and along busy transport routes.
  • Aucklanders will have their say on high‑rise and housing density rules from November.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop recently offered Auckland Council the option of enabling high-density development around key City Rail Link (CRL) stations. This includes buildings of up to 15 storeys around Mt Eden, Kingsland, and Morningside stations, and buildings of up to 10 storeys around Mt Albert and Baldwin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save