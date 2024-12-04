Stratum Management director Craig Stewart said the company expects a high-quality hospitality offering on the ground floor, facing Karori Rd.

Wellington City Council said the development was timely with a growing demand for affordable housing.

While negotiations for the site have been under way, a farmers’ market and food trucks have been brought in to liven up the empty space.

Named “Campbells Corner”, it’s become a popular community space, with some locals expressing their disappointment on social media about the development plans.

But the Karori Business Association was pleased with the news.

“Modern commercial spaces are so appealing. This truly will help to invigorate the area,” the association said on social media.

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the developers had a strong track record with previous projects.

“This development is timely with a growing demand for affordable housing, but the other benefits are significant as the site is also within walking distance of the town centre, the local library, public transport, and schools,” he said.

Hodgetts added the development was sustainable and integrates te ao Māori design.

Aerial view of the St John's site cleared of buildings. Photo / Wellington City Council

Stratum is offering $10,000 grants to some first-home buyers looking to purchase one of the apartments or townhouses.

Construction is due to start in mid-2025, and is estimated to take around a year.

Last year, the Herald revealed original developers Voxell Architecture and Faislander Group were forced to pull the plug on their plans to develop the site due to rising costs.

They had been wanting to build 40 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Wellington City Council terminated the agreement as both felt the impact of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.