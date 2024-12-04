Advertisement
Housing development plans confirmed for Karori’s St John’s Church site

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
  • St John’s Church in Karori was demolished in 2017 due to seismic concerns.
  • A previous developer had been wanting to build 40 one- and two-bedroom units on the site, but plans fell through due to rising costs.
  • A new developer has now been chosen to build 20 apartments and townhouses.

The site of an old church in the Wellington suburb of Karori, now a regular community market and food truck hub, will transform into a housing development.

St John’s Church on the corner of Karori Rd and Campbell St was demolished in 2017 due to seismic concerns.

Seven years later, Wellington City Council has chosen Stratum Management to develop 20 new homes and three commercial units on the site.

Eight two-level apartments are proposed to sit above the commercial units. Twelve two- and three-level townhouses are planned for the back of the site, with parking and gardens for residents.

Stratum Management director Craig Stewart said the company expects a high-quality hospitality offering on the ground floor, facing Karori Rd.

Wellington City Council said the development was timely with a growing demand for affordable housing.
While negotiations for the site have been under way, a farmers’ market and food trucks have been brought in to liven up the empty space.

Named “Campbells Corner”, it’s become a popular community space, with some locals expressing their disappointment on social media about the development plans.

But the Karori Business Association was pleased with the news.

“Modern commercial spaces are so appealing. This truly will help to invigorate the area,” the association said on social media.

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the developers had a strong track record with previous projects.

“This development is timely with a growing demand for affordable housing, but the other benefits are significant as the site is also within walking distance of the town centre, the local library, public transport, and schools,” he said.

Hodgetts added the development was sustainable and integrates te ao Māori design.

Aerial view of the St John's site cleared of buildings. Photo / Wellington City Council
Stratum is offering $10,000 grants to some first-home buyers looking to purchase one of the apartments or townhouses.

Construction is due to start in mid-2025, and is estimated to take around a year.

Last year, the Herald revealed original developers Voxell Architecture and Faislander Group were forced to pull the plug on their plans to develop the site due to rising costs.

They had been wanting to build 40 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Wellington City Council terminated the agreement as both felt the impact of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

