New Zealand

Housing crisis 'tragedy for the future' of children's education, welfare

13 minutes to read
Angel Kaur has been on the social housing waiting list for nearly three years, with six months of that in the highest priority group. Photo / Alex Burton

Michael Neilson
By:

Social issues reporter, NZ Herald

It was her fourth school in two years.

The fourth time entering a new classroom, catching up to her peers, making new friends, and she'd had enough.

Tears poured down the primary school pupil's cheeks

